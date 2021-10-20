TAVARES — The University of Florida’s Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Extension in Lake County is hosting a Master Gardener Volunteer Plant Sale from 8 a.m.-noon, Saturday at Discovery Gardens, located at the Lake County Extension Center, 1951 Woodlea Road.
There will be more than 3,000 plants for sale from which to choose from, including Florida native, butterfly and hummingbird attractors, flowering perennials, landscape plants, tropicals, herbs, shade plants and many more.
Cash, credit card or check payments accepted. A driver’s license is required for payments by check. Attendees are encouraged to bring a cart or wagon for easier shopping.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/lake/
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov