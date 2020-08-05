Two episodes of Chad Hoover Fishing presented by FishUSA will feature Lake County, according to Lake County’s Office of Visit Lake. The first episode ran July 25, with multiple airings on FOX Sports Network. The episode was to air a total of 37 times throughout the week across FOX’s regional sports networks.
Season 9 of the Telly Award-winning television series will also air on the World Fishing Network on Aug. 5 and on the Sportsman Channel later in the year. Between airings, the Chad Hoover TV YouTube channel also offers a continuous release of content.
Lake County has been named “Top 100 Best Bass Lakes” and “Top 25 Best Bass Lakes in the Southeast” by Bassmaster Magazine and “The 50 Best New Fishing Spots in America” by Field & Stream. The Harris Chain of Lakes, the Clermont Chain of Lakes and the St. Johns River welcomes professional and recreational anglers from around the world and hosts some of the top national bass fishing events, including the Big Bass Tour, FLW Pro Circuit, Major League Fishing and Bassmaster.