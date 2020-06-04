Ahead of hurricane season, Lake County Fire Rescue has outfitted seven fire stations with backup generators, providing the stations up to 96 hours of full power before refueling is needed.
Under the Hurricane Irma Hazardous Mitigation Grant Program, Lake County Fire Rescue was awarded a 75% funded project to add backup generators to seven fire stations. The $350,000 grant ($262,500 federal dollars and $87,500 local match) was awarded last year, and installations began in January at stations 11, 19, 53, 70, 82, 83, and BC90.
“For the first time in Lake County Fire Rescue history, all 26 fire stations are equipped with full power backup generators,” said Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson.
In the past, fire crews had to be relocated when power was interrupted during storms, now all Lake County Fire Rescue stations are storm ready, and crews can remain in firehouses during severe weather.
Lake County Fire Rescue is also upgrading 20 of its 26 facilities with new impact resistant windows, high-wind resistant garage doors, and hardened pedestrian doors, funded 75% through federal funds.
The career firefighters of Lake County Fire Rescue protect an area covering approximately 1,200 square miles, with nearly 70,000 residences and up to 2,000 commercial properties. For news on Lake County Fire Rescue, visit www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFireRescue or www.twitter.com/lakefirePIO.