During a small ceremony on June 2, Lake County Fire Rescue promoted seven staff members.
Four firefighters were promoted to lieutenant: Gary Gratz, Jennifer Seda, Rolando Torres and Michael Yamin. Three lieutenants were promoted to battalion chief: Barry Fitzgerald, Kraig Gilligan and Michael Robertson.
All seven employees endured an extensive promotional process and finished as the top candidates. They are evaluated for their interpersonal skills, tactical consideration and public speaking, among other skills that will help them in their new responsibilities.
“We are pleased to announce the promotion of these seven employees, including that of a third battalion chief-to-station ratio,” said Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson. “This will improve safety and supervision by reducing the square miles currently being covered by two daily battalion chiefs. Adding these three new battalion chiefs (one per shift) will keep the department on track with its Strategic 1-3-5 plan.”
