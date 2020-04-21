At the end of March, Lake County Fire Rescue firefighter Shane Helton was promoted to lieutenant, Lieutenant Kraig Gilligan was promoted to training captain and Lieutenant Glenn Bidwell was promoted to battalion chief.
According to the county, the three employees endured an extensive promotional process and finished as the top candidates. They were evaluated for interpersonal skills, tactical consideration and public speaking. These skills will help them in their new responsibilities, which include taking control of fire scenes, overseeing equipment and managing their teams, among other duties.
“We certainly enjoy promoting those who display dedication and commitment to the organization,” said Lake County Fire Chief Jim Dickerson. “Even during times of crisis, it is important to continue with normal activities of the organization when possible.”
The promotions occurred as the result of recent retirements. They are critical positions that provide direction and leadership to the county’s firefighters and officers.
For more information on Lake County Fire Rescue, visit https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/fire_rescue or follow its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFireRescue