The Lake County Office of Fire Rescue is advising the public of an increased risk of brush fires in Lake County. The office is monitoring the situation and preparing by staffing an extra brush truck at Station 14 in Altoona and at Station 83 in the Ferndale/Montverde area. All training and non-response activities will be suspended due the extreme fire threat.
“It is important that residents remain diligent with the increased brush fire danger,” said Lake County Fire Rescue Chief Jim Dickerson. “Low humidity and strong winds create more hazardous conditions in which small fires can grow rapidly, so take extra precautions.”
Due to the increased brush fire risk, the office is asking residents and visitors to be extra cautious, make sure any personal fires from yesterday are extinguished and refrain from outside burning. To report a brush fire in progress, call 911 immediately.
