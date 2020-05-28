All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, the Lake County Animal Shelter and the Lake County Extension Center will be closed Monday, May 25, for Memorial Day.
LakeXpress, the fixed-route bus system, will not operate on Memorial Day, however Lake County Connection, the county’s disadvantaged transportation service, will provide dialysis service only. Additionally, all 16 Lake County Library libraries will be closed.
Lake County Solid Waste operations, including residential collection services, the Central Landfill Facility and residential drop-offs, will also be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential collections for citizens living in unincorporated Lake County (not within municipal city limits) will shift to the following day for the entire week. For example, those who normally have residential curbside collection services for household garbage, recycling or yard waste on Monday, will instead have collection on Tuesday during the holiday week. All collection days that week will move to the next day, and Friday collection will be picked up on Saturday.
For residents in certain communities with twice-per-week garbage collection, pickup will occur one day later for each of the two pickups. Any excess trash, either bagged or placed into a non-county trash cart, will be accepted during the holiday week only between May 26 and May 30. No hazardous waste items will be collected.