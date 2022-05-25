TAVARES — All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, the Lake County Animal Shelter and the Lake County Extension Center will be closed Monday, May 30, for Memorial Day.
The County’s fixed-route bus system, LakeXpress, will not operate on Memorial Day. However, Lake County Connection will provide dialysis service only.
Additionally, all 16 Lake County libraries will be closed. Please visit www.mylakelibrary.orgor contact your local library for additional hours.
Lake County Solid Waste operations, including residential collection services, the Central Landfill Facility, residential drop-offs and customer service, will also be closed in observance of Memorial Day.
Residential collections for residents living in unincorporated Lake County will shift to the following day for the entire week. For example, those who normally have residential curbside collection services for household garbage, recycling or yard waste on Monday, will instead have collection on Tuesday during the holiday week. All collection days that week will move to the next day, and Friday collection will be picked up on Saturday.
