All offices of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, Property Appraiser, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector and the Lake County Extension Center will be closed Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of Labor Day.
The County’s fixed-route bus system, LakeXpress, will not operate on Monday, Sept. 6. Lake County Connection, the County’s disadvantaged transportation service, will only provide dialysis trips. Buses do not run on weekends.
The Lake County Animal Shelter will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, but will be open on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Lake County Solid Waste and the Lake County landfill will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. Drop-offs are not open Mondays, and facilities are not open on Sundays. Garbage haulers will not operate and collection services will be delayed by one day.
All 16 Lake County Library System libraries will be closed on Sept. 6.
