The Lake County Solid Waste division is encouraging Lake County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at an upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit Collection event. The event will take place from 9 a.m.–noon on Jan. 13 at the Minneola City Hall parking lot 800 U.S. 27.
Staff will be on site to collect small quantities of waste products such as lawn and gardening materials, photo and swimming pool chemicals, paint and related products, cleaning solutions, motor oil and used gas, batteries, fluorescent lamps, light bulbs, and small propane tanks. Materials such as infectious waste, solvents, chemical laboratory waste and radioactive waste are prohibited.
Staff at the event will be offering convenient drive-thru disposal of items so participants can remain inside their vehicles. The collection event is available to Lake County residents only with proof of residency.
Excessive amounts of hazardous materials will not be accepted due to limited space in the mobile unit. If residents have large quantities of items to dispose of, a special drop-off can be scheduled at the Central Solid Waste Facility, 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, by calling 352-343-3776.
For more information about this event, or to find out about future collection events, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/hazardouswaste, or call the Lake County Solid Waste Division at 352-343-3776.
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov