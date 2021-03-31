Tavares – Lake County is hosting a public hearing for the Hooks Street Alternative Corridor Evaluation (Study). The public hearing will be held as an agenda item as part of the Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting scheduled on Tuesday, April 13, at the Lake County Administration Building in the Board Chambers (2nd floor), located at 315 W. Main Street, Tavares, Florida 32778. The County Commission meeting will begin at 9 a.m., with the public hearing time to be determined by the board meeting agenda.
The purpose of this study is to develop and evaluate proposed transportation changes regarding a new alignment from Hancock Road to Hartle Road (CR 455) within the City of Clermont in southeast Lake County. The project is approximately 1.4 miles in length.
This hearing will focus on the Recommended (Build) Alternative. The No-Build Alternative will also be presented. The hearing is being conducted to give interested persons an opportunity to express their views concerning the social, economic and environmental impacts of the proposed Hooks Street Extension. Oral statements can be made during the designated time. Additionally, persons wishing to submit written comments, either in place of or in addition to oral statements, may do so by sending them to Seth Lynch, Project Manager, by email at slynch@lakecountyfl.gov or by mail (350 N. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares, FL 32778). All written statements emailed or postmarked by April 23 will become part of the public hearing record.
Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Persons who require language translation or interpretive services, which are provided at no cost, or those requiring special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA) may request assistance by contacting Fred Martin, Lake County Title VI/Nondiscrimination and ADA Coordinator, at 352-343-9676 or fmartin@lakecountyfl.gov at least seven days prior to the meeting.
For more information, contact Lake County Project Manager Seth Lynch in the Public Works Department at 352-253-9052 or slynch@lakecountyfl.gov.