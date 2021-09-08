TAVARES — The Lake County Library System now offers LinkedIn Learning, a computer and professional development platform, for its library card holders.
LinkedIn Learning has over 16,000 video courses taught by industry experts covering software, business, and creative skills. It is a subsidiary of LinkedIn, a professional networking and job-seeking website. Videos are taught in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, Mandarin and Brazilian Portuguese.
Users can access the resource on any web-enabled device and download content to smartphones for offline learning.
Courses in basic computer skills, Microsoft Office, Photoshop, web design, public speaking, social media, coding, stock markets, leadership, time management and more are available through LinkedIn Learning.
Additional resources include training for individuals transitioning from military to civilian employment, successful remote work, interview preparation, work-related stress management, and small business development.
“LinkedIn Learning is a valuable resource for our community,” said George Taylor, director of the Lake County Library System. “It helps people learn skills for in-demand jobs, grow their careers, and become competitive applicants in the job market.”
The public is encouraged to sign up for a library card online or by visiting a Lake County library to access the LinkedIn Learning platform.
Samantha Shylkofski is the lead public information officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603, or: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov