TAVARES — The Lake County Library System will kick off its annual summer program for children, teens and adults featuring the theme “Oceans of Possibilities” which celebrates the natural world.
The program runs from June to July with more than 500 free events and activities that are open to the public. Lake County is proud to offer a wide range of programs, including live science shows, animal and wildlife presentations, STEAM programs, gaming tournaments (including Dungeons and Dragons, Magic: The Gathering, Nintendo Switch, and Pokémon), magic shows, interactive family movies, PAWS therapy dogs, LEGO classes and more.
“Our libraries have gone above and beyond with their programming for all ages this year,” said Heather Moore, Youth Services Coordinator for the Lake County Library System. “With so many opportunities at each location throughout the county, we encourage everyone to dive right in.”
The reading portion of the program also serves as a great way to keep young minds active and help prevent a “summer slide” in academic performance. Kids and teens can earn prizes and gift cards in the reading competition, and adults can enter raffles for grand prizes.
Students enrolled in Lake County Schools can use their Student Virtual library card to access e-books and e-audiobooks to continue reading and learning over the summer.
