Dec. 4–Jan. 23, 2021, the first annual juried exhibit will be held at Lake County Museum of Art. This year’s theme is “Colors of LCMA: Coloring Our World One Member Artist at a Time.”
An opening reception will be Dec. 4, running 3–7 p.m. Cash awards will be presented in three categories: first place 2-dimensional, first place 3-dimensional and people’s choice.
“African American Heritage,” the first exhibition of the new year, will be Jan. 29–Feb. 27 and feature the work of Jillian Marie Browning and Belina Wright.
The museum is located at 213 W. Ruby Street in Tavares. For more information, call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.