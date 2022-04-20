TAVARES — With the help of the Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) Advisory Committee, Lake County has become the first county-wide host chapter of America in Bloom (AIB), a non-profit organization which promotes nationwide beautification through community involvement by encouraging the use of flowers, plants, trees, and other environmental and lifestyle enhancements.
As a host chapter, all municipalities in Lake County have been invited to participate in the America in Bloom National Awards Program. The program provides in-person coaching by a team of specially trained advisors, and a detailed community evaluation with comprehensive recommendations for community transformation.
A community transformation includes celebrating heritage, environmental efforts, and increasing outdoor activities and facilities that lead to a healthier community. The first four Lake County communities to join the AIB National Awards Program are the City of Tavares, City of Groveland, Town of Astatula, and City of Mount Dora.
As a host, KLB will offer support to local municipalities by holding roundtable meetings to help make their participation successful. During the roundtables, city representatives can come together to share ideas, successes, and discuss the projects that will benefit the citizens of their community.
TO LEARN MORE
Keep Lake Beautiful, visit: https://c.lakecountyfl.gov/keep_lake_beautiful/
For more information about America in Bloom, visit: https://americainbloom.org/
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov