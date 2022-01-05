GROVELAND— The Lake County Office of Visit Lake will host a virtual application learning session for the Lake County Tourist Development Council (TDC) Capital Projects Funding Program at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, via Zoom. Advance registration is required, and those interested may register here.
The purpose of the program, which is funded by the Lake County Tourist Development Tax, is to allow organizations to apply for funds for eligible capital projects that are located in Lake County, publicly owned and operated, open to the public for recreational activities, cultural events and performances, and bring substantial numbers of visitors to Lake County, thereby promoting overnight stays. Museums that are open to the public and owned and operated by a non-profit organization are also eligible to apply.
Applications are due on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at 4 p.m. The first preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Lake County TDC quarterly meeting and the second hearing is scheduled for Monday, April 25, 2022 at 2 p.m. at a special Lake County TDC meeting. Both hearings will take place in the Board Chambers of the Lake County Administration Building, located at 315 W. Main St., Tavares.
The TDC Capital Projects Funding Program was created to process requests for tourist development tax funds to be used for eligible capital projects. The Lake County Tourist Development Tax was created to fund the promotion of tourism and attract tourists to visit Lake County. The Lake County Tourist Development Council was established to recommend to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners, uses of the Tourist Development Tax revenue in accordance with the Lake County Tourist Development Plan.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Or to obtain an application for the TDC Capital Projects Funding Program, contact the Lake County Office of Visit Lake at 352-742-3918, or visit https://visitlakefl.com/PartnerPortal/CapitalProjectsFundingProgram
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov