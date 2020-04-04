Lake County residents now have a Citizens Information Line to call with their COVID-19 inquiries relating to local government operations, small business resources, county transit services, veterans information, re-employment resources and much more.
Lake County opened its Citizens Information Line March 30, and it is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The phone number is (352) 253-9999.
For health-related questions or information on testing for COVID-19, the best resource is the Lake County Florida Department of Health hotline at (352) 742-4830. This hotline is also open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
“The Citizens Information Line is opening to provide an additional resource for residents to reach out to the County and ask questions,” said Thomas Carpenter, Director of the Office of Emergency Management.
The latest Lake County Emergency Management COVID-19 updates are available at https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and the Twitter page at https://twitter.com/lakeemergency to follow Emergency Management on social.