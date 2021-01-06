Lake County will host the grand opening of its new animal shelter on Saturday, Jan. 16. The shelter opening comes on the heels of their fourth anniversary as a no-kill shelter.
“The new animal shelter will focus on our commitment to better serving the public and pets,” said Whitney Boylston, Director of the Office of Animal Services for Lake County. “We are ever grateful to our community. Without support, we would not be successful. Our fosters, volunteers, adopters and other community partners make it possible to accomplish our life-saving mission.”
In addition, Lake County Animal Services will waive adoption fees Jan. 15–17. The county is encouraging residents to make adoption appointments online by visiting the Lake County Animal Services website and to stay tuned for their exclusive, behind-the-scenes virtual tour and ribbon cutting prior to grand opening day, which will allow residents the chance to visit the new animal shelter from the comfort of their homes.
For more information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/offices/animal_services or follow the Lake County Animal Shelter Facebook page.