COVID-19 testing opportunities have increased in Lake County, as the county partners with Adult Medicine of Lake County, the City of Leesburg, Lake Sumter State College and the Florida Department of Health to offer testing at three locations at a reduced cost.
“This partnership will help to expand testing availability by providing affordable testing in multiple locations throughout the county,” said Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Leslie Campione.
FDA-approved swab or antibody tests will be administered to Lake County residents for $20 through May 17. Residents with symptoms who are unable to receive testing through their primary healthcare provider should still call the Florida Department of Health Hotline at 352-742-4830; callers who meet the criteria for testing will receive an appointment for free testing at a Lake County testing location.
These sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. as follows:
Adult Medicine of Lake County, 3619 Lake Center Drive, Mount Dora – testing available Monday through Friday. Adult Medicine of Lake County also offers swab or antibody tests for $85 for non-residents.
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont – testing available Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Venetian Gardens, 109 E. Dixie Ave., Leesburg – testing available Wednesdays and Fridays.
Testing is limited to two per resident, and results will be returned within one to three days after testing. No appointment is needed for the drive-thru testing sites, and residents are required to present proof of residence to qualify for the reduced testing fee.
Call the Adult Medicine of Lake County dedicated COVID-19 line for more information at 352-329-1133.
To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19 and follow Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLEmergencyManagement and www.twitter.com/lakeemergency. For the latest information, call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-9999.