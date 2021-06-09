Tavares – Lake County’s tax roll is recording another substantial boost this year reports the Lake County Property Appraiser, Carey Baker. The Property Appraiser’s 2021 Best Estimate of Taxable Value for the Lake County General Fund is $26.2 billion; up 7.19% from last year. The Lake County School Board is up 6.32%.
“Although not as large as increases in some prior year, this is still an impressive gain in taxable value thanks in large to all the new construction occurring in the county. It’s the ninth year of strong growth and gains in taxable value,” Baker said in a news release.
The Property Appraiser is required by law to present the “Best Estimate of Taxable Value” to the county, all cities, and other Lake County taxing authorities by June 1 each year. The estimate includes all real property (residential, commercial, agricultural, and vacant land); all Tangible Personal Property (business equipment); and all Centrally Assessed railroad property.
All cities throughout the county are up in overall taxable value with the South Lake city of Minneola and Mascotte, up 15.2% and 14.9% respectively. The city of Groveland was close behind with a gain of 12.8% in taxable value.
“This is the eighth consecutive year of very strong county-wide growth in taxable value. This should allow for more taxing authorities to adopt their roll-back millage rate or a rate even lower than roll-back,” Baker said. “Some cities have done this in recent years, others have not.”
New home and business construction are adding over $819 million in taxable value to the 2021 tax roll. This is an increase of 12.26% over the prior year’s new construction value of $729 million. “Countywide, we added 3,505 new residential homes to the roll this year; up from 3,321 last year.
Residential property sales are the other driving factor of tax roll growth. The 2021 tax roll values are mostly reflective of property sales that occurred in 2020. “COVID barely caused a blip in residential sales. I think most everyone in Lake County knows the residential market has been on fire. We processed 23,300 deeds in 2020 of which 12,408 were single-family residential sales.
“However, existing homestead owners are spared these large value increases, thanks to the Save Our Homes assessed value cap as a benefit of homestead. This year’s maximum increase in assessed value for existing homestead property is only 1.4%. However, some commercial property-types are experiencing a reduction in value due to forced shut-downs,” stated Baker.
Individual property assessments and exemptions can be viewed on the Property Appraiser’s website at www.lcpafl.org.