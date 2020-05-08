Two Lake County Florida Public Relations Association (FPRA) Chapter members were honored during the 2020 Mid-Florida Local Image Awards on April 16.
Kathryn Deen, Communications Director for the City of Clermont, won a Judges Award and an Award of Distinction for the City of Clermont’s “Visit Downtown Clermont” video. The City produced an upbeat, high-quality video to promote its newly revitalized downtown resulting from its $22-million Master Plan.
Darryl Owens, Director of Communications for the Office of Institutional Development & Communications at Beacon College, took home an Award of Distinction for the Beacon Salon Speaker Series 2019-2020 brochure, which promotes the free community education program presented by Beacon College, a Leesburg baccalaureate liberal arts institution dedicated to educating neurodivergent students.
Conducted annually, the Image Awards provides PR practitioners a platform to be recognized in their home markets for outstanding public relations tools and programs. The event, hosted by the Ocala Chapter and sponsored by the Lake and Volusia/Flagler Chapters, was held virtually this year.
“FPRA’s Image Awards are a showcase of the intentional and data-informed approach that we as PR professionals employ daily in our work,” said FPRA Lake Chapter President Kevin Yurasek. “Congratulations to all the winners, and I’m especially proud of our Lake County Chapter members for winning their first Image Awards!”
Founded in 2016, the Lake County Chapter is the recipient of the 2019 FPRA President’s Momentum and 2018 Chapter Achievement Awards. Information about the Lake County FPRA chapter can be found at www.Facebook.com/FPRALake or www.twitter.com/FPRALake.