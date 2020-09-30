Lake County recently received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its annual budget for the fiscal year beginning Oct. 1, 2019.
To receive the budget award, an organization must satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. Lake County was assessed on how well the County’s budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated as “proficient” in all four categories and in 14 mandatory criteria within those categories.
In addition to the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award presented to the County, the Office of Management and Budget also received a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Preparation.