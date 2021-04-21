Lake County Schools has scheduled 2021 high school graduation dates for the end of May and early June. All graduation ceremonies will be face-to-face events. The number of guests allowed per student will vary depending on the number of graduates at each school and the amount of space at each venue. Ticket information will be distributed by individual schools.
Graduation dates are as follows:
May 5: Lake Hills School, 10 a.m., Lake Hills Gymnasium
May 26: Mount Dora High School, 8 p.m., MDHS Football Field
May 27: Tavares High School, 7 p.m., THS Football Field
May 28: East Ridge High School, 9 a.m., UCF Football Stadium
May 28: Eustis High School, 7:30 p.m., EHS Football Field
May 28: Lake Success Academy, 4 p.m., Lake Success Restorative Practice Room
May 28: Lake Minneola High, 7 p.m., LMHS Football Field
May 28: Leesburg High School, 7 p.m., LHS Football Field
May 28: Umatilla High School, 8 p.m., UHS Football Field
May 29: South Lake High School, 9 a.m., SLHS Football Field
June 3: Lake Virtual School, 10 a.m. virtual ceremony; 5 p.m. drive-through ceremony at The Cross, Mount Dora