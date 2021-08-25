Lake County Schools is continuing its online COVID-19 Data Dashboard as the 2021–2022 school year gets underway.
Weekly spreadsheets will be posted at www.lake.k12.fl.us/our-district/coviddata, with a breakdown by school of:
Positive cases
Number of exposed students
Quarantined individual
Other data.
Information on the district’s safety protocols, a vaccination site locator and other coronavirus data will also be available at the site.
“Parents will continue to be notified personally if their child has been in direct contact with someone who tests positive for the virus,” states the dashboard homepage. “Employees in direct contact will be personally notified as well.”
Following the governor’s executive order re: banning mandatory face mask wearing, masks are encouraged but optional for students and staff in Lake County Schools.