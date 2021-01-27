Last week, Lake County Schools launched a cloud-based platform installed on the district website to help district leaders receive and respond to community questions and concerns.
Users can find the platform, called “Let’s Talk!” by clicking the Contact Us link on the district’s home page at lake.k12.fl.us. Choose an interest topic such as public records, employment, safety and security or mental health, and then submit a question, comment, suggestion, concern or compliment. The message is sent directly to the person best equipped to respond.
The district plans to eventually have a topic button for each individual school.
The tool provides analytics to help the district track the types of questions that are asked most frequently, so leaders can spot trends and areas of concern before they intensify. Additionally, administrators can use information from each conversation to help make decisions on critical school issues.
“We’ve always prioritized responding to the public promptly and accurately, whether by email, phone or face to face,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “Those options will still be available. But when stakeholders use Let’s Talk! we will have a better way of tracking those communications so that we can easily review our responses and improve.”