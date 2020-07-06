In preparation for students’ return to school in the fall, Lake County Schools is offering parents three options for how their children will resume their education: traditional in-school learning, full-time online learning through Lake County Virtual School, or modified-day learning, a combination of the two.
The district launched a website at lake.k12.fl.us/reopening to explain the differences. Parents are asked to visit the site and by Monday, July 13, indicate via an online form which option they prefer. Selections do not lock parents into a decision, but rather provide the district information for planning.
The traditional option is a full return to school buildings with enhanced safety protocols, such as social distancing, increased sanitization and limited group gatherings. The district is still developing a list of safety protocols, and details will be provided when available.
The full-time Lake County Virtual School option will give students access to a rigorous, fully accredited K-12 online curriculum with interactive teacher-led lessons for select content.
The modified-day option offers English Language Arts and math instruction in a traditional school setting, with social studies, science and electives offered through Lake County Virtual School. Students will be assigned either a morning or afternoon session for the traditional instruction. The district will not provide mid-day transportation for students who choose this option.
Lake County Schools has purchased additional Chromebook computers, so every K-12 student can be issued a device. Students will not be asked to share a device with siblings, as was done in the spring when schools closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of diagnosed cases in Florida is rising again. While nearly 58 percent of parents and students who responded to a district survey said they feel comfortable returning to school buildings in the fall with safety protocols in place, others have reservations. District leaders are hoping the options offered will help ease some of those concerns.