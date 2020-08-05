Lake County Schools Superintendent Diane Kornegay and Assistant Superintendent Emily Weiskopf answered questions on Facebook Live last week about the reopening of Lake County schools this fall. Visit http://facebook.com/lakeschools to view a recording of the session.
Lake County Schools asked parents to choose between four instructional options for the new school year by July 29: Traditional, Lake County Virtual School, Modified Day and Lake Live.
Classes in Lake are scheduled to resume on Aug. 24.