The Lake County Board of County Commissioners is inviting the public to nominate outstanding Lake County women to be considered for induction into the Lake County Women’s Hall of Fame. Nominees must have made significant contributions to the improvement of life for citizens of Lake County in the field of art, agriculture, athletics, business, community service, environment, government, healthcare, humanities, philanthropy and/or science and education.
To be eligible, applicants must have been born in or have adopted Lake County as their home for at least 10 years. Nominees may be living or deceased. The deadline for 2020 nominations is Monday, Sept. 21.
Nomination forms are available online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/whof or at the Board of County Commissioners’ Office, Room 316, at the Lake County Administration Building, 315 W. Main St., Tavares. Applications may be mailed to: Lake County Women’s Hall of Fame, Board of County Commissioners’ Office, P.O. Box 7800, Tavares, FL 32778-7800.
The winner will be recognized by commissioners at a board meeting, presented a plaque and honored with a portrait on the Women’s Hall of Fame wall in the Board Chambers. For more information, contact executive office manager Niki Booth at 352-343-9849 or nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov.