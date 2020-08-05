Lake County is set to receive a total of $64 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) funding, with a direct allocation of 25% ($16 million) being made available up front, and the remaining 75% ($48 million) only accessible via reimbursement after the initial $16 million has been spent.
The State of Florida’s distribution of up to $1.275 billion is intended to address economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in June that the funds will be distributed to counties that have a population below 500,000 people. All Cares Act funds information and the application, once available, will be shared on www.reopenlake.com.
The Florida Housing Finance Corporation will provide an additional $1,366,903 from CARES Act funds through the State of Florida Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) program. CRF program funds can be used to assist eligible residents with a variety of activities, including the following:
• Rental assistance including utilities
• Mortgage payments and buy-downs
• Emergency home repairs
• Insurance deductibles
• Housing re-entry assistance including deposits and temporary storage of household furnishings
• Eviction prevention including rent and fees
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners has recommended that the full $16 million direct allocation of Lake County CARES Act funds be devoted to a business assistance program, with up to $500,000 of that being eligible for administrative costs associated with the program.
A recording of a July 31 Lake County Board of County Commissioners special meeting on the CARES funding is available at
https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/boardmeeting.
