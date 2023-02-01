Our employees stay busy on a daily basis, working hard to keep you and your loved ones safe. With roughly 200 marked patrol cars patrolling our highways and neighborhoods and responding to emergencies, it’s rather easy to spot them and see all the many different things they do to take care of their community. But there is one way in which our employees go above and beyond the call of duty that is not quite so noticeable.
Lake County Sheriff’s Charities, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that was formed in 2017. The purpose behind forming this organization was to provide assistance to our employees and to children in the community who are in need. This project has reached a level of success that we never imagined.
Throughout each year, our agency hosts several community events that help raise money for the charity. In fact, we are hosting our 10th Annual Lake County Sheriff’s Charities Bass Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 25 at Hickory Point in Tavares. The fishing tournament starts at safe light and the weigh-in/family fun event starts at 3 p.m., which includes free food and raffle items. If interested in fishing in the tournament, you must register by Feb. 17.
Other events that help support this charity include our annual “Project Kid Connect” back-to-school events, during which our employees give out free backpacks stuffed with school supplies to kids getting ready to start the new school year. These events are always a huge hit for children and families, complete with free food and drinks, dunk tanks, and other fun activities.
Our annual Boots, Buckles, and Badges Gala is another great event that brings the community together in a fun and enjoyable atmosphere to benefit this great cause. Each year, the gala raises money for the charity through sponsorships, items being auctioned, donations, and a raffle.
Probably our most enjoyable event is the annual “Shop with a Cop” event. The charitable organization provides gift cards every year to those children in the community who are less fortunate and who would most benefit from positive interactions with law enforcement. The children are paired with a member of Lake County law enforcement to shop for Christmas gifts of their choosing.
A board of directors for the charity reviews every request for assistance and provides oversight as to how the funds are provided.
We would be grateful for your support for this charity organization. Please keep an eye out on our Facebook page for all of these upcoming events throughout the year.
You may also contribute by visiting our website at www.lcso.org and hover over the “How Do I” tab, and click on the “Donate” link. There you will find additional information about these various events and you can even donate electronically.
You can also email info@sheriffscharities.com for information on how to participate, sponsor, or volunteer.
As always, I appreciate the overwhelming support we see from our citizens each day.