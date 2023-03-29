HOWEY-IN-THE-HILLS – The Lake County History Day annual competition involving teachers and students from schools across the county was held at Tavares Middle School on March 4. This year’s program asked middle and high school students to research a topic related to the theme “Frontiers in History” and create a project on people, places or ideas.
District competitors were identified from a pool of contestants who competed at school contests throughout the county. Projects were entered from East Ridge High School, Mount Dora Middle School, Real Life Christian Academy, Round Lake Charter School, Tavares Middle School, Umatilla Middle School and Windy Hill Middle School.
First- and second-place winners at the district competition will advance to the Florida History Day contest, set for early May, to be held at Tallahassee Community College. Those who place first or second at Florida History Day will advance to the National History Day.
Windy Hill Middle School students Jamari Mirjah, Khamil Alvarez, Sofia Montes Navarro and Patrick Sulyma were the junior overall winners with their project, “The Journey Before the Expedition.” Jenni Creamer from Real Life Christian was the senior overall winner with a project on “Rock and Roll: A Frontier in Music that Changed a Generation.”
A full list of winners from Lake County History Day is available at https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CMpx9T0A_qUTM6TnMKuSgmctBDUNE2pLNjsN1Qv2YcY/edit.
National History Day is a national educational program for history education in schools. The program annually engages more than half a million students across the nation. Students research history topics of their choice related to an annual theme and create documentaries, exhibits, papers, performances and websites, which they may enter in competitions at district, affiliate and national levels.
District coordinators for Lake County History Day are Benjamin Phillis and Natalie Heitman of the Lake County Schools Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Department. To learn more about National History Day in Lake County, contact them at 352-253-6893. For more information on National History Day, contact the national office at 301-314-9739 or visit www.nhd.org.