Earlier this month, Lake County Tax Collector David Jordan announced that the office is returning to regular operations and service accessibility.
“We will utilize the technological improvements and other positive changes made throughout the challenges of this past year to continue enhancing services, while maintaining the level of health and safety measures established during this time,” Jordan said in a prepared statement. “Alternative methods for completing transactions are encouraged and will remain available, such as online vehicle registration renewals and property tax payments, mail-in and drop-box services, and our convenient ExpressLane service for vehicle registration renewals.”
Visit www.laketax.com.