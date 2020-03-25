Earlier this month, Gov. DeSantis declared a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following recommendation by the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the office of the Lake County Tax Collector has temporarily discontinued face-to-face transactions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
Serving 25,000 customers each month, this is the highest customer-facing business operation in Lake County. Because its facilities do not allow for proper social distancing recommended to help slow the spread of this virus, This step is being taken temporarily.
Follow the agency’s social media accounts @Lakecotax for continued updates. For questions regarding online services, call 352-343-9602 or visit www.laketax.com.