Businesses interested in learning about bidding on government contracts are invited to attend a virtual webinar April 15 at 10 a.m. Presented by the Lake County Office of Procurement Services, the 90-minute session will be held via Zoom.
Attendees can expect to gain insight into the government purchasing process and learn tips on identifying bid opportunities and responding to bid requests. The webinar will also cover basic bid requirements, best practices and answers to common questions.
“The webinar will help vendors better understand government purchasing, so they can submit successful bids to any government agency,” said Ron Falanga, director of the Office of Procurement Services, who will be presenting the webinar.
Any vendor or business interested in bidding on government contracts is invited to attend. Advance registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3fHlyA9.
For more information, email Ron Falanga at rfalanga@lakecountyfl.gov.