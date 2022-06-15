TAVARES— The Lake County Office of Procurement Services invites interested businesses to an upcoming webinar to learn about tips for bidding on government contracts. The 90-minute online webinar will be held via Zoom and will begin at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22.
Attendees can expect to gain insight into the government purchasing process and learn tips on identifying bid opportunities and responding to bid requests.
“The webinar will help vendors better understand government purchasing so they can submit successful bids to any government agency,” said Ron Falanga, director of the Office of Procurement Services, who will be presenting the webinar.
Any vendor or business interested in bidding on government contracts is invited to attend. Advance registration is required. Once registered, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.
For more information, please email Ron Falanga at rfalanga@lakecountyfl.gov
