TAVARES — Don’t know where to go in case of a hurricane? Especially if you have a pet?
If so, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., June 18, there will be a Cat-gore 5 Hurricane Expo at the Lake County Animal Shelter, 12280 County Road 448, Tavares.
The event is an opportunity to prepare for weather emergencies and includes resources for pet safety. Participants who attend may register for a free pet microchip, rabies and combo vaccines, adoptions, and pet ID tags. Pre-registration for free pet services is required online at: https://bit.ly/LCCategory5Expo
“We are hoping to help residents include the entire family, including their pets, in emergency planning and preparedness. Should you become separated during a storm, a microchip and ID tag is the best way to safeguard your pet and quickly be reunited after the danger has passed,” said Whitney Boylston, director of the Lake County Animal Shelter.
The Cat-egory 5 Hurricane Expo will also include information about family preparedness plans and primary risk shelters, opportunities to interact with first responders and emergency personnel, a Kids Corner offering family-friendly hurricane preparedness activities, food trucks, and more.
“Residents are encouraged to seize this opportunity during blue skies to learn about personal and family emergency preparedness, flooding dangers, recognizing weather hazards, preparing a go-kit and using their knowledge to safely execute their plan during a hurricane,” said Megan Milanese, director of the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
TO LEARN MORE
For more information about the Cat-egory 5 Hurricane Expo, follow Lake County Animal Shelter and Lake County Emergency Management on Facebook.
For details on preparing for an emergency, visit https://bit.ly/LCPreparedness
The Lake County Animal Shelter is presenting this event in partnership with the Lake County Office of Emergency Management, Lake County Fire Rescue, Lake EMS, Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake).
Liliana Pascuzzi is the Lake County Public Safety Public Information Officer. She may be reached at: Liliana.pascuzzi@lakecountyfl.gov