Tavares — Lake County is inviting the public to attend a ribbon cutting ceremony on Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. for the Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead located at 26656 County Road 46A, Mount Plymouth.
The Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail is a connection to the Wekiva Trail System and offers 2.8 miles of multi-use, paved trail into Orange County. Open to equestrians, cyclists, runners and walkers, the Neighborhood Lakes property is approximately 375 acres with newly planted native trees and wildflower meadows. It is also home to a variety of species of animals, such as gopher tortoises, wild turkey, bear, deer and many species of birds.
The Lake County trailhead has vehicle and horse trailer parking, a restroom facility and a covered picnic area for residents to enjoy.
“I am incredibly pleased to participate in the opening of the Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead, which will serve as Lake County’s primary trailhead to the Lake Wekiva Trail System,” said Lake County Commissioner Leslie Campione. “This trailhead offers a variety of recreational activities for Lake County residents, and will be a major economic generator for Sorrento, nearby municipalities and all of Lake County.”
From the trail, residents and visitors will have a comfortable day’s ride to the Wekiva, Markham Woods and West Orange trailheads, as well as to Rock Springs Run Reserve State Park, Seminole State Forest, Lower Wekiva State Preserve, Mount Plymouth Lakes Reserve and the Wekiva National Wild and Scenic River.
The regional trail connectivity for this site includes the Coast to Coast, Heart of Florida Loop, Florida Scenic Trail, and River to the Sea Loop. Upon the completion of the Wekiva Trail, users will be able to ride the historic railroad to nearby Historic Downtown Mount Dora and downtown Tavares and then continue to the Tav-Lee Trail to Leesburg and then into Wildwood, located in Sumter County.
WANT TO GO?
For more information about the ribbon cutting ceremony, contact Bobby Bonilla, director of the Lake County Office of Parks and Trails, at 352-253-4950, or: rbonilla@lakecountyfl.gov.
Please note that most map directions do not yet work correctly with the address and those wishing to attend should type in Neighborhood Lakes Trailhead in Google maps for directions. The coordinates are 28.814843181325998, -81.51380808372495 GPS point. The entrance to the trailhead is located east of Camp Challenge Road.
Samantha Shylkofski is the lead public information officer for Lake County. She may be reached at 352-343-9603 (office), or email: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov