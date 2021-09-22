TAVARES — The Lake County Veterans Service office, 418 W. Alfred St., Suite C, Tavares, will be closed temporarily for annual training certifications from Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 8. The office will resume normal business hours on Monday, Oct. 11.
ABOUT THE LAKE COUNTY VETERAN SERVICE OFFICE
The Lake County Veterans Service Office coordinates with the VA and other federal and state agencies regarding claims processing and other benefits to which veterans may be entitled. Services provided by our skilled and compassionate office staff include:
• Request for Form DD 214 (discharge from service)
• Preparation/coordination of claims for Veterans Disability Benefits
• Burial/death benefits
• Assistance with enrollment in Veterans Affairs (VA) health benefits
• Applications for the VA Home Loan Program, educational and vocational training, and awards and medals
• Requests for veteran’s name to be added on Lake County’s Veteran Wall.
Information relating to veterans benefits for any discharged veteran of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents may be obtained from the Lake County Veterans Service Offices. Appointments are required. For more information, call 342-742-6585.
NEED IMMEDIATE ASSISTANCE?
If immediate assistance is needed while the office is closed, please call the Department of Veterans Affairs at 1-800-827-1000. To schedule an appointment with a Veterans Service Officer, please call 352-742-6585, or email veteraninfo@lakecountyfl.gov
