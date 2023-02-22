The Lake County Water Authority held its second public joint meeting with the Lake County Board of County Commissioners Feb. 6 in Tavares.
Two items on the agenda – Lake County Water Authority board member compensation and proposed staff services support – were discussed. In addition, the upcoming retirement of LCWA’s executive director, Benjamin Garcia, was mentioned.
The meeting is a continuation of discussion stemming from the transition from the water authority being an independent agency to one that reports to the board of commissioners. The change came about when Gov. Ron DeSantis signed House Bill 1105 into law last June.
LCWA board members have received compensation of $25 per day for decades, and the county commissioners agreed that a flat $1,000 per month would be more appropriate. Steps necessary to enact the change will include an ordinance being created and a public input opportunity, Garcia said in a follow-up interview after the meeting.
In addition, support services, such as human resources and IT support that are provided to all departments of the Lake County government, will be provided to LCWA. To make this transition, a draft agreement will be written for both boards and a budget established. Legal review will also be part of the process.
The timeframe for both of these agenda items should be within a few months, according to Garcia.
“We are doing something no one else has done before,” he added, which means an established timeline for the process does not exist.
As for Garcia’s upcoming retirement, he said his contract ends Aug. 4, 2023. He became interim executive director in July 2021, and about a year later was named executive director. In public service for 30 years, he said he’s spent 24 of those years with LCWA.
The search process has begun, and Garcia said the goal is to have someone in place in June or July.
The next public joint meeting will be April 3 at 3 p.m. at the Lake County Emergency Operations Center, 425 W. Alfred Street, Tavares.
Visit lcwa.org or https://www.lakecountyfl.gov/calendar/24436.