Requests lake photos from public
Lake County’s landscape is home to more than 1,400 lakes, ponds and rivers that are critical components of our environment, enhancing the quality of life and providing sources of recreation, scenic beauty, and habitat for wildlife.
In special recognition of the vital role our lakes, ponds and rivers play in our environment and the well-being of our county, Lake County Water Authority proclaims July 2021 as ”Lakes Appreciation Month.”
“The citizens of Lake County and beyond value the beauty of our lakes and we want to celebrate that,” said Ron Hart, LCWA executive director. “Our lakes, ponds and rivers improve the quality of life for all of Lake County’s residents and their importance should not go unnoticed.”
These bodies of water are valuable economic resources for Lake County businesses, tourism, and municipal governments, with uses ranging from flood control and water supply to agricultural purposes and recreation. These beneficial uses have been of vital importance to Lake County’s history, growth, and financial health.
Maintaining the health of our lakes is the responsibility of everyone. The Lake County Water Authority recognizes the need to protect these lakes, ponds and rivers for future generations.
Citizens are encouraged to minimize their use of fertilizer, especially near the shoreline, ensure native vegetation is maintained on the water’s edge and grass clippings are not blown into the water.
HOW TO SUBMIT PHOTOS
Send photos to:communications@lcwa.org along with name of photographer; the lake’s name; and the city or community in which you live.
LCWA will select as many as possible to share on its Facebook page with lake protection tips and facts. Photos may be submitted until July 20.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
For more information on how you can protect our precious water resources, visit: www.lcwa.org.
Maryann Krisovitch is the executive director of the Florida Lake Management Society.