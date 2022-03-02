TAVARES — Lake EMS implemented the Handtevy Pediatrics System last November after receiving a generous donation from Orlando Health that was approved by the Lake County Board of County Commissioners.
Handtevy is a pediatric resuscitation system that saves lives and reduces errors in the field. The system includes the Handtevy App, which is available on all patient care report writing computers for Lake EMS and Lake County Fire Rescue personnel, as well as the Handtevy Pediatric bag.
The bag contains resuscitation equipment for infants and children up to adolescents, including airway resuscitation bags, infant and child blood pressure cuffs, pediatric stethoscopes, and all appropriate sizes of airway adjuncts.
The use of Handtevy Pediatric System will help provide additional clarity on pediatric calls for emergency medical professionals by taking the weight and/or the height of the child and providing the correct medication dosing and equipment sizes for that specific patient.
“The Handtevy System and App gives our dedicated EMS professionals new resources to utilize in their care of pediatric patients,” said Jonathan Carey, District Chief at Lake County EMS. “This system takes all the math out of weight-based medication dosing and seamlessly provides the right equipment size for each patient allowing for a more efficient and effective way to treat those in our care.”
“Every second counts in a pediatric emergency situation,” said Lainie Fox Ackerman, assistant vice president, Orlando Health external affairs and community benefit. “Handtevy will allow EMS teams to respond and administer accurate medications with more speed when it matters most. We’re honored to partner with Lake EMS and further support the great work they are already doing in the communities of Lake County.”
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Visit: https://lakecountyfl.gov/ems or follow the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/LakeEMS.FL
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov