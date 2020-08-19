The Lake County Water Authority has undertaken a 12-month study to analyze surface water runoff and groundwater seepage entering Lake Minneola in an attempt to identify a source of nutrients contributing to a blue-green algae bloom that was very noticeable in the first three months of 2020.
Blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are a group of photosynthetic bacteria that many people refer to as “pond scum.” The algae are present in all Florida freshwater lakes and ponds, but can grow very quickly in number when water is warm and enriched with nutrients like phosphorus or nitrogen. Nutrients can enter water bodies as a result of many human activities, including agriculture, discharge of stormwater or sewage, and use of phosphorus-based fertilizers and detergents.
Lake Minneola is part of the Clermont Chain of Lakes and is designated as one of the Outstanding Florida Waters – a water body denoted as worthy of special protection because of its natural attributes. In addition, Lake Minneola provides swimming, fishing and boating through the use of Waterfront Park and a new public boat ramp.
In addition to that study, the St. Johns River Water Management District is conducting a pilot-scale project funded by the state’s Blue-Green Algae Task Force to monitor and treat cyanobacteria in Lake Minneola from September 2020 to February 2021. The project will use LakeGuard ®, a new surface-applied, slow-release, hydrogen peroxide-based product that kills blue-green algae cells when it comes into contact at the water’s surface. Data collected is to be posted on the SJRWMD website to keep the public informed of the project’s progress.
Residents noticing an algae bloom occurring on Lake Minneola are requested to email minneola@bgtechs.com. A rapid response team should be available to quickly reply to the inquiry and assess the situation.
According to LCWA, “While these studies may identify sources of pollution and help control blue-green algae blooms, maintaining the pristine water quality of Lake Minneola and other waterbodies on the Clermont Chain of Lakes into the future, we need Lake County residents to join in promoting healthy lakes.
Minimize fertilizer use and follow the guidelines in Lake County’s fertilizer ordinance to observe a no-fertilizer zone within 15 feet of water bodies and adding an additional 15 feet as a low maintenance zone. Together we all make a difference.”
For more information on the Lake County Water Authority’s programs, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141.