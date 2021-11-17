Lake Minneola High School held its homecoming event during half-time, Oct. 1 against New Smyrna Beach High School. Chosen by their peers as this year’s king and queen were Gabby Smith and Naheem “Ricky” Newton.
As for the game itself, the LMHS Hawks started off poorly, allowing the Barracudas of New Smyrna Beach HS the first score, which the latter held for the entire first half.
However, the Hawks roared back the second half, finding the end zone three times, to tally 23 points, going on to hold the Barracudas scoreless the rest of the game, notching the win.
