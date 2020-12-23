Last Friday, the Lake Minneola High School Hawks football team advanced to the State Finals, playing Miami Central for the Class 6A state championship at Doak Campbell Stadium on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee. The school hosted a pep-rally style sendoff celebration for the team at Lake Minneola High School on Thursday, Dec. 17.
The competition is a big deal, not just for the players but for the entire community. The Lake Minneola Hawks are the first team since 1983 to reach the state finals, and a crowd gathered Thursday to wish them well. Then, the buses headed north to Tallahassee escorted by cars from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and Clermont Police Department, along with fire engines from the City of Minneola and Clermont – each with lights spinning and sirens blaring.