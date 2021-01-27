At the Jan. 11 Lake County Schools board meeting, Alan Hays, Lake County supervisor of elections, announced Lake Minneola High School as the winner of the 2020 Voter Registration Challenge for Lake County high schools. Lake Minneola High had the greatest percentage of eligible students register or pre-register to vote in this year’s challenge.
Accepting the trophy at the meeting of the Lake County School Board on behalf of LMHS was Linda Shepherd-Miller, principal, and Brian Katz, social studies department chair.
Each year, the program awards a traveling trophy with the name of each winning school engraved on it. The trophy stays at each winning school until the next winner is announced, and a plaque listing all winning schools is on display in the Supervisor of Elections office.
“I would like to thank Superintendent Diane Kornegay for her unwavering support in this year’s challenge. Superintendent Kornegay helped us ‘move the mountains’ to provide success for the students,” Hays said. “We also owe a special thank you to each of the teachers throughout the county who went out of their way to accommodate the program, as it was administered virtually this year due to the virus. They, too, were helping their students engage in their civic duty. It is the goal of our office to encourage each eligible student to register, learn about the issues and candidates, then make an informed choice on their ballot for each election.”