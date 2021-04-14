April 24, a sunset race will kick off at Clermont Waterfront Park, 330 Third Street, Clermont at 6:15 p.m.
The Lake Minneola Sunset Sprint Triathlon-Duathlon-5K features a .25-mile swim, 8-mile bike and a 3.1-mile run, with awards for top performers.
Sommer Sports has COVID-19 protocols in place: Face mask use is required of all participants and spectators before and after the race and during packet pick-up. Face coverings are not required while racing. Free disposable face masks will be available at the Sommer Sports Be Safe station, which will be located near the finish line. All participants will have their temperature checked as part of packet pick-up process, which will take place at 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the Highlander Pavilion in Clermont Waterfront Park.
For more information, visit http://sommersportsevents.com/article/lake-minneola-sunset-sprint-triathlon-5k?mc_cid=fe84594fb4&mc_eid=6367e0da9f. in addition, volunteers for races are needed. Visit http://sommersportsevents.com.