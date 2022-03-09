TAVARES — The 2022-23 school year will begin Aug. 10 for Lake County Schools students and will include a full week off for Thanksgiving and two weeks off for winter break.
The new calendar was approved by the School Board at its Feb. 28 meeting after employees and the community weighed in on two options through a survey last month. Links to the survey were posted on the district web site and on its Facebook and Twitter pages. A notice was emailed to parents as well.
The options were similar:
Option 1 starts school on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the earliest date allowed by state law, while Option 2 would have started school on Thursday, Aug. 11. Also, Option 1 starts winter break on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and ends it on Tuesday, Jan. 3, while Option 2 would have started winter break on Thursday, Dec. 22, and ended it on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Additionally, Spring Break on Option 1 is March 13-17, while Spring Break on Option 2 would have been March 20-24. Both options end the school year on Friday, May 26.
Surveys showed that employees and the general public both preferred Option 1, as 64.4% of employee survey participants voted in favor of it and 62.9% of public survey participants voted in favor of it. Staff recommended approval of Option 1, and the School Board unanimously approved.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us