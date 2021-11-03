TAVARES — It was National Red Ribbon Week, a nationwide drug-use prevention campaign that started Oct. 23 and continued through Oct. 31. This year’s national theme was “Drug Free Looks Like Me.”
Lake County schools kicked off the week with activities and events such as a drug and alcohol prevention trivia relay race, or at other schools where students “teamed up” against drugs and wore their favorite team jerseys.
Other activities included themed dress-up days such as:
• “Sock It to Drugs Day” when students wear crazy socks
• “I Dream of a Drug-Free World Day” when students wear pajamas
• “Get In A Good Book, No Time for Drugs Day” when students dress like a favorite storybook character. T
Throughout the week, students received tangible reminders of the drug-free message, such as pencils, bookmarks and bracelets. Schools decorated their doors, creating posters and inviting guest speakers as well.
Some schools had guest speakers, such as Lake County Schools Mental Health Specialist Cherie Burgess; Fellowship of Christian Athletes Area Director Bobby Rowe; Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Brown; and Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.
ABOUT RED RIBBON WEEK
Red Ribbon Week is the oldest and largest drug prevention campaign in the nation. National organizers say it’s an opportunity for families to talk about drug prevention. Statistics show that children of parents who talk to their teens regularly about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs than those who don’t, yet only a quarter of teens report having these conversations.
Sherri Owens is the communications director for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at 33352-253-6522, or: owenss@lake.k12.fl.us