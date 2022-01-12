Students or employees who are showing any symptoms of illness should stay home
TAVARES — Lake County Schools employees returned to work on Jan. 3, with students return to school on Jan. 4, as concerns have heightened regarding the Omicron variant of COVID-19 and the increasing number of positive cases in Florida and across the country.
The district has distributed BionaxNow rapid test kits to all of our schools so that while supplies last, any student or employee who arrives and exhibits symptoms can be tested at home or, with parent permission, at school.
We will continue to update our LCS COVID Dashboard to keep parents informed about the number of positive cases at each school. We will also continue notifying parents if their child is directly exposed to a positive case in school. Our goal is to give parents the information they need to make the best decisions for their children.
Additionally, the Florida Department of Health in Lake will continue offering COVID vaccines and boosters at select schools across the county starting on Tuesday for eligible students, staff and community residents. The schedule is as follows:
FIRST DOSE
FEB. 15: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.
FEB. 17: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.
SECOND DOSE
JAN. 15: Leesburg Elementary Cafeteria, 4-6 p.m.
JAN. 27: Triangle Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.
MARCH 8: Sawgrass Bay Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.
MARCH 10: Cypress Ridge Elementary Media Center, 4-6 p.m.
Participants in all vaccination events must bring ID, and those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
