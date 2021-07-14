Lake Technical College has scheduled its regular Board of Directors meeting on July 26 at 4:30 p.m. The meeting, open to the public, will be held in the school’s Tech Dining Room, 2001 Kurt Street in Eustis. Call 352-589-2250 for more information.
Updated: July 14, 2021 @ 2:25 am
